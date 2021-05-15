Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce $283.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.30 million and the highest is $284.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $280.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $516.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

