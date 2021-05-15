Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

CARE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 30,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

