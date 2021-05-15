Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,210,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

