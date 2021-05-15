Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,210,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.