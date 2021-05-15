yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $3,584.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00094434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00242741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.31 or 0.01168252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.33 or 0.01214029 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

