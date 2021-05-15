YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.YETI also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

YETI stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. 2,548,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

