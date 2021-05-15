YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. YETI has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

