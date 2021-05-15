Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $254.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.92 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

