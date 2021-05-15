Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,639,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,543 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 3.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $301,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

