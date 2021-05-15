Yacktman Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $82,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 36,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 112,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

