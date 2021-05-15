Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 432,680 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 432,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,033,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $267,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.46.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.