Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,749,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up approximately 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $194,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2,520.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,211,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

