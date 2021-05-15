Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 13.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,697,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,584,000 after buying an additional 601,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,037.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 798,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,560,000 after acquiring an additional 727,947 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

