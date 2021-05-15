Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 73,929 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 4.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $435,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

