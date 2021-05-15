XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $161.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.23.

XPO stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

