XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $4,605,952.63 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.05. 574,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,642. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.