XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEV. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,771,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

