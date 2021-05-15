XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
Several brokerages recently commented on XPEV. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.
Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,771,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.