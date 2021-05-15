Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

XLNX stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.