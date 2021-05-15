Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Shares of XBC opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.03.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

