Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.48 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $578.20 or 0.01227303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $412.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00091943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.00524903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.00234613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.53 or 0.01149473 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00037543 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,740,282 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

