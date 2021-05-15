WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given a C$16.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of WIR.U opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.99 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

