Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $998.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,333,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,642,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.