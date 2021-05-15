Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

WWW stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 802,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

