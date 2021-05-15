WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in WNS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WNS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,963. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

