Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.26 million.

WIX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,591. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $188.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.95.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

