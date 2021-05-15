William Blair Weighs in on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report released on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

ECPG stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

