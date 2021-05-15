William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.