William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

TESS opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

