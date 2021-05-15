WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,397. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 167,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

