Westwood Management Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

