Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Westpac Banking by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

