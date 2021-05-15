Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WES. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of WES stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

