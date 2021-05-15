Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.23.

WDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE WDO traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$9.37. The company had a trading volume of 294,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,615. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.