WePower Trading Down 25.6% This Week (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. WePower has a total market cap of $24.70 million and approximately $713,324.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WePower has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.19 or 0.01118126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00114039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060623 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

