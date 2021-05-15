Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $92.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.63.

PNW opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

