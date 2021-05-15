Wells Fargo & Company Raises Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $9.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347,930 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,730 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

