Wells Fargo & Company Increases TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $68.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

TRP stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TC Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TC Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

