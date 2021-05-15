Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $17.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 20.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 478,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $15,742,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

