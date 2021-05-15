Wells Fargo & Company Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $28.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.