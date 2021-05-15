Wells Fargo & Company Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $28.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
