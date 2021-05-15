Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

