Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE PLYM opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

