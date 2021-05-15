Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,514 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 4.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

