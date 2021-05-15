Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.83 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.38. 1,475,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12 month low of $134.20 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.