Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 5,415 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,906,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after buying an additional 359,563 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,522,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

GSY stock remained flat at $$50.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 460,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

