Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,697. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.