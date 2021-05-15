Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADX stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $192,462.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 6,856 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

