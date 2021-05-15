Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $79,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

