Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $74,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $208,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $583.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

