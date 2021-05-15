Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $67,000 in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.59% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000.

Shares of RNDV opened at $30.16 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

