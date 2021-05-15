Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,307 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

ICPT stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

