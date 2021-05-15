Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $280.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.
W has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.52.
NYSE:W opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.99.
In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,261,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after buying an additional 559,297 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
