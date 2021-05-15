Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $280.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.52.

NYSE:W opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,261,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after buying an additional 559,297 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

